Wild host the Oilers in Western Conference action

Edmonton Oilers (27-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-13-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers in Western Conference action.

Minnesota has gone 11-9-1 at home and 27-13-4 overall. The Wild have a 25-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Edmonton is 27-13-3 overall and 12-6-2 in road games. The Oilers have a 15-5-2 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has seven goals and 25 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

