Wild host the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (25-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-19-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -155, Islanders +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild play the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota has a 12-12-1 record at home and a 32-19-4 record overall. The Wild have a 29-3-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

New York is 25-22-7 overall and 12-11-5 on the road. The Islanders have a 23-6-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has 18 goals and 28 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Palmieri has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.