Wild host the Islanders after overtime win

New York Islanders (31-25-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (33-21-6, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota has gone 20-10-2 in home games and 33-21-6 overall. The Wild serve 11.4 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in league play.

New York is 31-25-7 overall and 13-14-4 on the road. The Islanders have a +13 scoring differential, with 183 total goals scored and 170 allowed.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has scored 20 goals with 37 assists for the Wild. Kaprizov has nine goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 36 goals and 26 assists for the Islanders. Noah Dobson has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

