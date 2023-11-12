Wild host the Central Division-leading Stars

Dallas Stars (9-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-7-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -111, Wild -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 5-7-2 record overall and a — record in Central Division play. The Wild have a -9 scoring differential, with 46 total goals scored and 55 conceded.

Dallas is 9-3-1 overall and 2-0-0 against the Central Division. The Stars are 8-0-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

