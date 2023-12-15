Wild host the Canucks after shootout victory

Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-12-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Vancouver Canucks after the Wild beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout.

Minnesota has gone 6-4-2 at home and 11-12-4 overall. The Wild have a -6 scoring differential, with 82 total goals scored and 88 given up.

Vancouver has gone 8-6-0 on the road and 20-9-1 overall. The Canucks have an 11-4-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won the last matchup 2-0. Dakota Joshua scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored 10 goals with seven assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 22 goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

