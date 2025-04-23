Wild, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -141, Wild +118; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the last matchup. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with two goals.

Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 22-17-2 in home games. The Wild have a -11 scoring differential, with 225 total goals scored and 236 conceded.

Vegas is 50-22-10 overall and 21-13-7 on the road. The Golden Knights have a +60 scoring differential, with 274 total goals scored and 214 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 28 goals and 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.