Wild enter matchup with the Senators on losing streak

Minnesota Wild (5-8-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-7, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -110, Wild -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to stop a three-game skid with a win over the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 7-7 record overall and a 5-5-0 record on its home ice. The Senators have gone 7-3-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota is 2-5-1 in road games and 5-8-2 overall. The Wild have conceded 63 goals while scoring 49 for a -14 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has five goals and 10 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has eight goals and six assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Thomas Chabot: out (hand), Mark Kastelic: out (lower-body), Ridly Greig: out (lower-body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.