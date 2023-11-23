Wild bring losing streak into home matchup against the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (12-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-8-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild +112, Avalanche -135

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild head into a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche as losers of five in a row.

Minnesota is 5-8-4 overall with a 0-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Wild have gone 4-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado has gone 12-6 overall with a 3-2-0 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche rank fifth in the league with 85 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Ryan Hartman: day to day (illness), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.