Wild bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Minnesota Wild (5-9-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to stop their six-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 10-6-3 record overall and a 6-3-2 record on its home ice. The Red Wings are 6-2-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Minnesota has a 5-9-4 record overall and a 2-5-2 record on the road. The Wild have gone 3-5-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has seven goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 11 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

