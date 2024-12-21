Wild bring losing streak into game against the Jets

Minnesota Wild (20-9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-10-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -168, Wild +141; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to end their three-game skid with a victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has gone 23-10-1 overall with an 8-3-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have a 7-2-1 record in one-goal games.

Minnesota is 20-9-4 overall and 5-3-2 against the Central Division. The Wild have a +13 scoring differential, with 99 total goals scored and 86 conceded.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Jets won 4-1 in the last matchup. Alex Iafallo led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

