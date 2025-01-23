Wild bring back Kaprizov and Spurgeon from injuries before game vs. Utah

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild activated star Kirill Kaprizov and captain Jared Spurgeon from injured reserve before their game against Utah on Thursday, putting two integral players back in the lineup.

Kaprizov last played on Dec. 23 against Chicago. He missed 12 games with a lower-body injury that lingered longer than the Wild initially believed it would, taking a cautious midseason approach to the return of their leading scorer and first line left wing. Kaprizov was among the NHL leaders in goals and points before he was hurt. He has 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games.

Spurgeon missed nine games with a lower-body injury that he said Thursday included his ankle and knee. The 15th-year veteran defenseman was taken down on Dec. 31 by a slew foot move that got Nashville forward Zachary L’Heureux a three-game suspension.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.