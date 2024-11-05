Wild bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (7-3-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (8-1-2, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -160, Kings +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings as winners of three straight games.

Minnesota has an 8-1-2 record overall and a 3-0-1 record in home games. The Wild have gone 7-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 4-3-2 record on the road and a 7-3-3 record overall. The Kings are 7-0-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.