Wild bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -148, Wild +124; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-2. Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the win.

Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 23-17-2 in home games. The Wild have gone 42-3-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has a 50-22-10 record overall and a 21-14-7 record on the road. The Golden Knights have gone 22-10-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored 24 goals with 36 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Stone has 19 goals and 48 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

