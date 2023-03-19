Wild and Capitals face off for out-of-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (33-30-7, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-22-8, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -158, Capitals +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota is 39-22-8 overall and 21-11-3 at home. The Wild rank fifth in NHL play serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

Washington is 33-30-7 overall and 17-16-3 on the road. The Capitals have a +five scoring differential, with 216 total goals scored and 211 given up.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 41 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

T.J. Oshie has scored 18 goals with 15 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower body), Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Jake Middleton: day to day (illness), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Nick Jensen: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.