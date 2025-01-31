Wild aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Senators

Minnesota Wild (31-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-20-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Ottawa Senators trying to continue a three-game win streak.

Ottawa has gone 15-7-2 in home games and 27-20-4 overall. The Senators have conceded 139 goals while scoring 141 for a +2 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 31-17-4 overall and 20-5-3 in road games. The Wild are 29-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Senators. Joshua Norris has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

