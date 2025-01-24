Wild aim to break home skid in matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (23-16-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-16-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to break their three-game home skid with a win against the Calgary Flames.

Minnesota has a 28-16-4 record overall and an 11-11-1 record in home games. The Wild have given up 136 goals while scoring 138 for a +2 scoring differential.

Calgary has an 8-10-4 record in road games and a 23-16-7 record overall. The Flames have a 12-3-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Flames won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 19 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.