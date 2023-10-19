Wide receiver Adam Thielen thriving in Carolina, on pace for career season at age 33

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adam Thielen is proving he has plenty of gas left in the tank. Through six games for the Carolina Panthers, the 33-year-old wide receiver has 49 catches for 509 yards and four touchdowns. If he maintains that pace, he’d finish with a career-best 139 receptions. That type of success hasn’t surprised coach Frank Reich. He pushed for the Panthers to sign Thielen after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason. Thielen has been a reliable target for struggling rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The veteran is just one reception short of the league lead.

