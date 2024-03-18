White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet will make his 1st career start on opening day

Garrett Crochet’s first career start will be one to remember. The Chicago White Sox will hand the ball to Crochet on opening day, showing their faith in his transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation. The hard-throwing Crochet has made 72 career appearances, but all have come in relief. That will change March 28 when the White Sox host the Detroit Tigers to start the season. The White Sox didn’t have any obvious candidates for opening day after they traded Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres last week. The 24-year-old Crochet has made an impression this spring.

