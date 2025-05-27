White and the Vancouver Whitecaps host Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (7-3-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-1-4, first in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +108, Minnesota United FC +219, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brian White leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with Minnesota United after scoring two goals against Real Salt Lake.

The Whitecaps are 8-0-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are the MLS leader conceding just 12 goals.

United is 4-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks third in the league giving up only 14 goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has scored 10 goals for the Whitecaps. Sebastian Berhalter has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has six goals and four assists for United. Wil Trapp has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Liam MacKenzie (injured), Belal Halbouni (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

United: Kipp Keller (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

