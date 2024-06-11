While rookie WR Malik Nabers impresses, QB Daniel Jones expects to be ready for training camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Giants held the first day of their two-day mandatory training camp Tuesday at their team headquarters in New Jersey. Over the past month, first-round draft pick Malik Nabers has wowed teammates and coaches at organized team activities with his speed, explosiveness, hands, playmaking and touchdown catches. The biggest question is who’s going to be throwing him the ball. The Giants hope it is Daniel Jones, who is rehabbing after ACL surgery in November.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.