West Virginia grounds UCF down to score 41-28 Big 12 road win

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Garrett Green ran for three touchdowns, West Virginia’s defense forced four turnovers, including two interceptions from cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., to slow down the high-powered UCF offense and the Mountaineers beat the Knights 41-28. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw three interceptions and fumbled after a sack to allow West Virginia to pull away in the fourth quarter for the win. Plumlee threw for three scores and ran for another.

