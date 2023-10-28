West Virginia grounds UCF down to score 41-28 Big 12 road win

By PHILIP ROSSMAN-REICH The Associated Press
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene (6) watches as his touchdown is reviewed during the first half of an NCAA college football game Central Florida, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Kolczynski]

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Garrett Green ran for three touchdowns, West Virginia’s defense forced four turnovers, including two interceptions from cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., to slow down the high-powered UCF offense and the Mountaineers beat the Knights 41-28. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw three interceptions and fumbled after a sack to allow West Virginia to pull away in the fourth quarter for the win. Plumlee threw for three scores and ran for another.

