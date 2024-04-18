Wesley Bryan would rather be at Hilton Head. He’s leading in the Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic. (AP) — Wesley Bryan is the leader at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Forgive him if he would rather be somewhere else this week. The tournament is held opposite the RBC Heritage in Bryan’s native South Carolina. And that’s his only PGA Tour victory. But he is making the most of his start in the Dominican. He chipped in for eagle. He chipped in for birdie. It added to a 63 to match his low score on the PGA Tour. Bryan has a three-shot lead over five players. That group includes PGA Tour winners Charley Hoffman and Troy Merritt.

