Wembanyama steals the show with 24 points for France in Olympic warmup rout of Turkey

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama stole the show with spectacular one-handed dunks as France opened preparations for its men’s basketball gold medal bid at the Paris Olympics. In a promising sign of things to come, the NBA’s Rookie of the Year was all smiles after powerful dunks with both hands in a 96-46 rout of Turkey on Wednesday night. He looked slick as he scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed six rebounds in front of a sold-out crowd of around 5,500 in Rouen. It was the first of six warmup matches for France ahead of the July 26-Aug. 11 Games. The San Antonio Spurs star combined expertly with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in their first outing together for France.

