Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Michel Otañez to Las Vegas (PCL). Activated LHP Sean Newcomb. Optioned 1B Andrés Chaparro to Rochester (IL).
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Bowman from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Yaramil Hiraldo to Norfolk.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Andrew Walters from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Nic Enright to Columbus.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Hoffmann from Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Evan Sisk to Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Blaze O’Saben on a minor league contract. A3B Caleb McNeely on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated C Matt Thaiss. Designated C Ben Rortvedt for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated SS Corey Seager from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Blaine Crim to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 2B Andrés Giménez on a rehab assignment to Dunedin (FSL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 2B Peyton Holt on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Orlando Arcia on a contract. Optioned SS Aaron Schunk to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff on a rehab assignment to Wisconsin (ML).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated UTL Endy Rodriguez from the 10-day IL. Placed C Joey Bart on the 7-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Omar Cruz to El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Andrés Chaparro from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of C David Andrews.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Chazz Surratt and P Thomas Morstead to one-year contracts. Waived LB DeShaun White. Released P Mitch Wishnowsky.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed D Dmitri Simashev and RW Daniil But to three-year, entry-level contracts.
