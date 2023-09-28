Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bloomington Kennedy def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12
Forest Lake def. Stillwater, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19
Irondale def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Legacy Christian def. United Christian, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-22, 25-13, 26-24
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis North, 25-5, 25-8, 25-6
Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 3-0
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19
Prior Lake def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
Providence Academy def. St Paul Academy, 3-0
Spectrum def. West Lutheran, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Twin Cities Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24
Washington Tech def. St. Paul Johnson, 3-0
White Bear Lake def. Woodbury, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
