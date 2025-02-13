Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennett 49, Lake County 14

DSST: Montview 41, Lincoln 26

Flagler 52, Wiley 30

George Washington 56, North 39

Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 32

Gunnison 58, Crested Butte 17

John F. Kennedy 75, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 10

Loveland Classical 40, Twin Peaks 31

Northfield 73, South 62

Overland 59, Smoky Hill 24

Pine Creek 53, Pueblo West 41

Regis Groff 41, Far Northeast 37

Thomas Jefferson 58, Hinkley 12

ThunderRidge 48, Heritage 10

Trinidad 46, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 10

Valley 41, Sterling 32

Weld Central 42, Fort Morgan 39

West 61, DSST: College View 27

Windsor Charter 59, Frontier Academy 34

