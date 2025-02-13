Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennett 49, Lake County 14
DSST: Montview 41, Lincoln 26
Flagler 52, Wiley 30
George Washington 56, North 39
Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 32
Gunnison 58, Crested Butte 17
John F. Kennedy 75, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 10
Loveland Classical 40, Twin Peaks 31
Northfield 73, South 62
Overland 59, Smoky Hill 24
Pine Creek 53, Pueblo West 41
Regis Groff 41, Far Northeast 37
Thomas Jefferson 58, Hinkley 12
ThunderRidge 48, Heritage 10
Trinidad 46, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 10
Valley 41, Sterling 32
Weld Central 42, Fort Morgan 39
West 61, DSST: College View 27
Windsor Charter 59, Frontier Academy 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..