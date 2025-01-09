Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hopkins 71, East Ridge 45

Minneapolis Edison 67, Hmong Academy 17

North St Paul 69, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 53

Nova 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 2

South St. Paul 52, St. Agnes 40

St. Paul Como Park 78, St. Paul Central 43

St. Paul Humboldt 47, St. Paul Harding 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Twin Cities Academy vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ccd.

