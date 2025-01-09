Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hopkins 71, East Ridge 45
Minneapolis Edison 67, Hmong Academy 17
North St Paul 69, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 53
Nova 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 2
South St. Paul 52, St. Agnes 40
St. Paul Como Park 78, St. Paul Central 43
St. Paul Humboldt 47, St. Paul Harding 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Cities Academy vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ccd.
