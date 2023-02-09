Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 55, Anoka 48
Concordia Academy 59, St. Agnes 57
Eastview 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 20
Hope Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy 34
Minneapolis South 65, St. Paul Central 25
Minneapolis Southwest 65, St. Paul Central 25
Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Paul Academy 0
St. Croix Lutheran 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 63, Liberty Classical 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..