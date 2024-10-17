Wednesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 33, Red Lake 6

Annandale 35, New London-Spicer 3

Bemidji 20, Waconia 0

Breckenridge 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7

Chatfield 40, Cannon Falls 8

Cook County 26, North Woods 14

Cromwell 54, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

Delano 25, SMB 0

Detroit Lakes 14, East Grand Forks 13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 7

Fertile-Beltrami 54, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Fosston 34, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0

Hancock 42, Otter Tail Central 6

Hawley 44, Crookston 6

Hermantown 31, Duluth Denfeld 19

Hill-Murray 49, St. Paul Como Park 8

Holy Family Catholic 42, Litchfield 21

Le Roy-Ostrander 58, Lanesboro 8

Lewiston-Altura 27, Winona Cotter 15

Mahnomen-Waubun 35, Menahga 8

Maple River 26, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0

Minneapolis Camden 32, DeLaSalle 26

Minneapolis North 27, Fridley 0

Minneapolis Washburn 50, Bloomington Kennedy 7

Mound Westonka 34, Benilde-St Margaret’s 7

Mountain Lake Area 52, Renville County West 13

North St Paul 40, St. Cloud Apollo 20

Pillager 43, New York Mills 0

Providence Academy 14, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Randolph 34, Mayer Lutheran 0

Rock Ridge 19, Duluth East 14

Rush City 56, International Falls 31

Southland 48, Grand Meadow 6

Springfield 54, Windom 7

St. Croix Lutheran 47, Twin Cities Academy 8

St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14

St. Paul Johnson 44, Minneapolis South 16

Staples-Motley def. Wadena-Deer Creek, forfeit

Two Harbors 59, Hibbing 0

Warroad 22, Roseau 20

