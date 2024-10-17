Wednesday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 33, Red Lake 6
Annandale 35, New London-Spicer 3
Bemidji 20, Waconia 0
Breckenridge 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7
Chatfield 40, Cannon Falls 8
Cook County 26, North Woods 14
Cromwell 54, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
Delano 25, SMB 0
Detroit Lakes 14, East Grand Forks 13
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 7
Fertile-Beltrami 54, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Fosston 34, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0
Hancock 42, Otter Tail Central 6
Hawley 44, Crookston 6
Hermantown 31, Duluth Denfeld 19
Hill-Murray 49, St. Paul Como Park 8
Holy Family Catholic 42, Litchfield 21
Le Roy-Ostrander 58, Lanesboro 8
Lewiston-Altura 27, Winona Cotter 15
Mahnomen-Waubun 35, Menahga 8
Maple River 26, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
Minneapolis Camden 32, DeLaSalle 26
Minneapolis North 27, Fridley 0
Minneapolis Washburn 50, Bloomington Kennedy 7
Mound Westonka 34, Benilde-St Margaret’s 7
Mountain Lake Area 52, Renville County West 13
North St Paul 40, St. Cloud Apollo 20
Pillager 43, New York Mills 0
Providence Academy 14, Kasson-Mantorville 7
Randolph 34, Mayer Lutheran 0
Rock Ridge 19, Duluth East 14
Rush City 56, International Falls 31
Southland 48, Grand Meadow 6
Springfield 54, Windom 7
St. Croix Lutheran 47, Twin Cities Academy 8
St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14
St. Paul Johnson 44, Minneapolis South 16
Staples-Motley def. Wadena-Deer Creek, forfeit
Two Harbors 59, Hibbing 0
Warroad 22, Roseau 20
