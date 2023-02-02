Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 59, Blaine 55
Centennial 63, Champlin Park 44
Chanhassen 43, Shakopee 36
Columbia Heights 62, Minneapolis North 57
Elk River 52, Osseo 36
Hiawatha Collegiate 33, Hmong Academy 28
Mahtomedi 64, Hill-Murray 43
Maple Grove 70, Andover 44
Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Rogers 57
Spring Lake Park 62, Park Center 47
St. Paul Highland Park 47, St. Paul Academy 41
St. Paul Humboldt 42, Twin Cities Academy/Great River 26
Totino-Grace 73, Coon Rapids 39
