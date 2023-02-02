Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 59, Blaine 55

Centennial 63, Champlin Park 44

Chanhassen 43, Shakopee 36

Columbia Heights 62, Minneapolis North 57

Elk River 52, Osseo 36

Hiawatha Collegiate 33, Hmong Academy 28

Mahtomedi 64, Hill-Murray 43

Maple Grove 70, Andover 44

Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Rogers 57

Spring Lake Park 62, Park Center 47

St. Paul Highland Park 47, St. Paul Academy 41

St. Paul Humboldt 42, Twin Cities Academy/Great River 26

Totino-Grace 73, Coon Rapids 39

