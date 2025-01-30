Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
DeLaSalle 87, Brooklyn Center 43
Eden Prairie 95, Burnsville 86
Hmong Academy 86, AFSA 9
Minneapolis Camden 63, Minneapolis Edison 49
Minneapolis North 92, Holy Family Catholic 77
Minneapolis South 68, Minneapolis Southwest 64
Minneapolis Washburn 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 64
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Cass Lake-Bena 68
Prairie Seeds Academy 47, Lincoln 36
Twin Cities Academy 66, Mounds Park Academy 58
