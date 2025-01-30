Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

DeLaSalle 87, Brooklyn Center 43

Eden Prairie 95, Burnsville 86

Hmong Academy 86, AFSA 9

Minneapolis Camden 63, Minneapolis Edison 49

Minneapolis North 92, Holy Family Catholic 77

Minneapolis South 68, Minneapolis Southwest 64

Minneapolis Washburn 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 64

Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Cass Lake-Bena 68

Prairie Seeds Academy 47, Lincoln 36

Twin Cities Academy 66, Mounds Park Academy 58

