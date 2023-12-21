Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Braham 76, Mille Lacs 45
Champlin Park 66, Northfield 59
Chesterton Academy 74, Hmong Academy 19
Columbia Heights 93, St. Cloud Tech 62
Minneapolis Washburn 87, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58
Minnetonka 81, Andover 75
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 85, Minneapolis Edison 56
St. Agnes 64, Hiawatha 56
St. Croix Lutheran 71, Simley 51
St. Paul Central 72, South St. Paul 68, OT
St. Paul Johnson 78, Maranatha 68
Twin Cities Academy 94, Washington Tech 69
