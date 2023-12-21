Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Braham 76, Mille Lacs 45

Champlin Park 66, Northfield 59

Chesterton Academy 74, Hmong Academy 19

Columbia Heights 93, St. Cloud Tech 62

Minneapolis Washburn 87, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58

Minnetonka 81, Andover 75

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 85, Minneapolis Edison 56

St. Agnes 64, Hiawatha 56

St. Croix Lutheran 71, Simley 51

St. Paul Central 72, South St. Paul 68, OT

St. Paul Johnson 78, Maranatha 68

Twin Cities Academy 94, Washington Tech 69

