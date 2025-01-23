Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Duluth Marshall 69, Proctor 65
Holy Angels 71, Fridley 50
Lakeville South 47, Apple Valley 11
Maple Grove 75, Totino-Grace 54
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Cass Lake-Bena 57
Robbinsdale Cooper 39, St. Paul Central 36
Rock Ridge 84, Duluth Denfeld 27
Shakopee 60, Edina 49
St. Paul Humboldt 34, International School 29
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 49, St. Paul Highland Park 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Cities Academy vs. LILA, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..