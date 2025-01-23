Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Duluth Marshall 69, Proctor 65

Holy Angels 71, Fridley 50

Lakeville South 47, Apple Valley 11

Maple Grove 75, Totino-Grace 54

Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Cass Lake-Bena 57

Robbinsdale Cooper 39, St. Paul Central 36

Rock Ridge 84, Duluth Denfeld 27

Shakopee 60, Edina 49

St. Paul Humboldt 34, International School 29

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 49, St. Paul Highland Park 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Twin Cities Academy vs. LILA, ppd.

