Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 77, Hill-Murray 66
Centennial 72, Elk River 66
Eagle Ridge 46, St. Paul Humboldt 9
Hastings 58, St. Croix Prep 48, OT
ISM/Chesterton 38, Parnassus 23
Mahtomedi 75, Simley 30
North St Paul 49, Minneapolis Edison 15
Nova 49, St. Paul Highland Park 19
Osseo 55, Irondale 35
St Paul Academy 49, Twin Cities Academy 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
