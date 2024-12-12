Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 77, Hill-Murray 66

Centennial 72, Elk River 66

Eagle Ridge 46, St. Paul Humboldt 9

Hastings 58, St. Croix Prep 48, OT

ISM/Chesterton 38, Parnassus 23

Mahtomedi 75, Simley 30

North St Paul 49, Minneapolis Edison 15

Nova 49, St. Paul Highland Park 19

Osseo 55, Irondale 35

St Paul Academy 49, Twin Cities Academy 32

