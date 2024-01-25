Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Ridge 62, Roseville 59

Eastview 71, Mahtomedi 60

Forest Lake 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 58

Hampton County, S.C. 56, NRHEG 36

Mounds View 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 49

Shakopee 65, St Louis Park 53

St. Agnes 44, United Christian 26

St. Croix Prep 55, St. Paul Central 22

Twin Cities Academy 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Woodbury 66, Stillwater 63

