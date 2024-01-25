Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
East Ridge 62, Roseville 59
Eastview 71, Mahtomedi 60
Forest Lake 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 58
Hampton County, S.C. 56, NRHEG 36
Mounds View 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 49
Shakopee 65, St Louis Park 53
St. Agnes 44, United Christian 26
St. Croix Prep 55, St. Paul Central 22
Twin Cities Academy 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Woodbury 66, Stillwater 63
