Washington visits Minnesota after McBride’s 30-point game

Washington Mystics (6-19, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-8, 11-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Washington Mystics after Kayla McBride scored 30 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-79 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx have gone 11-3 in home games. Minnesota is the leader in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.0 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Mystics are 3-10 on the road. Washington allows 83.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Minnesota averages 81.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 83.8 Washington allows. Washington averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on July 7 the Lynx won 74-67 led by 17 points from McBride, while Ariel Atkins scored 15 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 20 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx.

Myisha Hines-Allen is averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 83.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Olivia Epoupa: out (thigh).

Mystics: DiDi Richards: out (knee), Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

