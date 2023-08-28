Washington faces Minnesota after Delle Donne’s 21-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (17-18, 11-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-18, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 78-62 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics are 11-7 on their home court. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Tianna Hawkins leads the Mystics with 5.0 boards.

The Lynx are 10-7 on the road. Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 11.3.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Mystics 97-92 in their last matchup on July 27. Collier led the Lynx with 24 points, and Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Cloud is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 5.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

