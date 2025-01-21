Washington Commanders timeline on the way to the NFC championship game

The Washington Commanders are in the NFC championship game after going 12-5 in the regular season and winning two playoff games. It’s the furthest the team has advanced in more than three decades, and it comes after going 4-13 in 2023. This turnaround is the result of a complete organizational overhaul that began with the firing of Ron Rivera and hiring of new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn. Signing veterans such as Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz and drafting Jayden Daniels set the stage for one of the most surprising seasons in franchise history.

