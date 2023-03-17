Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay is AP boys hockey Player of Year

By The Associated Press
Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) scores a goal against St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hansen (31) during the third period of a Class 1A State Tournament boys hockey quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota All Sports Alliance Friday, March 17, 2023, Jayson Shaugabay from Warroad High School is the recipient of the 39th Annual Mr. Hockey Award given to the outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Lavinsky]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2023 Minnesota Associated Press all-state boys hockey team, as voted on by statewide media:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Jayson Shaugabay, senior, Warroad

Forward — Gavyn Thoreson, senior, Andover

Forward — Finn Brink, senior, Maple Grove

Defense — Chase Cheslock, senior, Rogers

Defense — John Stout, junior, Minnetonka

Goalie — Hampton Slukynsky, senior, Warroad

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Carson Pilgrim, junior, Warroad

Forward — Jake Fisher, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Forward — Tyler Hennen, senior, Kittson County Central

Defense — George Peterson, senior, Hermantown

Defense — Ryan Koering, senior, Eden Prairie

Goalie — Will Ingemann, senior, Wayzata

___

Past Player of the Year award winners:

2022_Alex Bump, F, Prior Lake

2021_Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County

2020_Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown

2019_Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine

2018_Sammy Walker, F, Edina

2017_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2016_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2015_Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina

2014_Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids

2013_Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2012_Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East

2011_Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie

2010_Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine

2009_Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls

2008_Aaron Ness, D, Roseau

2007_Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids

2006_David Fischer, D, Apple Valley

2005_Brian Lee, D, Moorhead

2004_Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial

2003_Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley

2002_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2001_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2000_Paul Martin, D, Elk River

1999_Dan Welch, F, Hastings

1998_Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing

1997_Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East

1996_Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East

1995_Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead

