Warriors take Game 1 from cold-shooting Wolves 99-88 despite Curry’s departure with hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield and Draymond Green delivered from 3-point range with Golden State star Stephen Curry suddenly sidelined by a hamstring strain, and the Warriors opened the second-round series with an inspired 99-88 victory over the stumbling Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Hield picked up where he left off in the Game 7 win at Houston that finished the first round by scoring 24 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Green had four first-half 3s on his way to 18 points, as the Warriors used 12 players, plenty of hustle and lockdown defense to overcome the concerning departure of their sharpshooting leader.

The home teams have yet to win in the second round of these NBA playoffs. Minnesota has another chance to get one in Game 2 on Thursday.

The big question: Will Curry will be available? The league’s career leading 3-point shooter and four-time NBA champion exited early in the second quarter after hitting a 14-footer and grabbing the back of his left leg. The Warriors ruled him out for the remainder of the game soon after that.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shrewdly sent a zone defense at a Wolves team that went 7 for 47 from 3-point range in a convincing win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Game 5 clincher in the first round, and the bricks piled up even higher after nearly a week off.

The Wolves missed their first 16 shots from 3-point range until they were down by 20 and Naz Reid drained one from the wing with 8:32 left in the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards had 23 points and 14 rebounds after a particularly rough start, finishing 9 for 22 from the floor. Reid had 19 points and Julius Randle added 16 points for the Wolves, who finished 5 for 29 from behind the arc and trailed by 23 points late in the third.

