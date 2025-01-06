Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga to be sidelined more than 3 weeks with ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined at least three weeks for the Golden State Warriors because of a sprained right ankle he injured Saturday night against Memphis. An MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis and the team says he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Kuminga jumped to try for a blocked shot when he landed awkwardly on what appeared to be two Grizzlies’ players feet. A day later, he wasn’t sure exactly how it happened, determined to begin the rehab process and stay positive by watching film and spending time with his teammates.

