Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least 1 week with a strained calf

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least a week with a strained left calf. The Warriors said an MRI determined that Green has only a minor strain and he will be re-evaluated in one week. Green got hurt in the first quarter of a win over Washington on Saturday night. Green was replaced in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against Boston by Gary Payton II.

