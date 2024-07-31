Wallner and Buxton homer to back López as Twins finally win in New York with 8-3 victory over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer and came within inches of another round-tripper as the Minnesota Twins finally won a game in New York by beating the Mets 8-3 on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton also connected and Pablo López (10-7) pitched six innings of three-hit ball as the Twins prevented a three-game sweep. They were outscored 39-13 while losing their first five games in New York this season against the Yankees and Mets.

The victory was Minnesota’s first at Citi Field since April 9, 2019.

Wallner’s homer capped a five-run outburst in the third, when Luis Severino (7-4) gave up five straight hits to begin the inning. The outfielder nearly went deep again in the fifth, when center fielder Tyrone Taylor reached over the fence and got a piece of the ball but could not corral it as Wallner settled for a double.

The big day concluded an eventful series for Wallner, who made his big league pitching debut by tossing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Monday’s 15-2 loss.

Buxton hit a solo homer in the second. Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler, Royce Lewis, Carlos Santana and Ryan Jeffers each had an RBI for the Twins.

Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer off López in the bottom of the second.

Severino allowed six runs and six hits in a season-low three innings. He had lasted at least five innings in each of his first 20 starts.

SOMEWHERE IN CALIFORNIA

The Mets won’t activate right-hander Paul Blackburn, acquired Tuesday from Oakland, until he starts the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Blackburn remained in California because the Athletics were in the midst of a series with the San Francisco Giants when the trade was announced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Kepler (head) exited in the fifth, one inning after getting hit in the helmet by a throw from Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez as he tried to cut down Larnach stealing second. Kepler, who struck out on the pitch, was called for batter’s interference and Larnach was ruled out. … RHP Trevor Richards, acquired Tuesday from the Toronto Blue Jays, was activated and RHP Brock Stewart (shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. … RHP Justin Topa (left patellar tendinitis) struck out two in a perfect inning Tuesday for Triple-A St. Paul.

Mets: LF Brandon Nimmo fouled a ball off his foot in the sixth and was replaced in the outfield by Ben Gamel to start the seventh. … RHP Reed Garrett (elbow inflammation) hit 97 mph off the mound and is expected to pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. … Alvarez went 0 for 4 with an RBI after sitting out the first two games of the series with a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Twins: After an off day, RHP Joe Ryan (6-7, 3.69 ERA) is slated to start Friday’s three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox, who will counter with RHP Davis Martin (0-0, 3.38).

Mets: Embark upon a 10-game, four-city road trip Friday, when Blackburn (4-2, 4.41 ERA) makes his New York debut after beginning his career with eight seasons in Oakland. The Angels had not announced a scheduled starter yet.

