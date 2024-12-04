Wade Taylor IV scores 15 points and No. 22 Texas A&M beats Wake Forest 57-44

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 15 points and Pharrel Payne and Henry Coleman III each added 10 as No. 22 Texas A&M beat Wake Forest 57-44. Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with a game-high 19 points, and Davin Cosby added 11 points. Texas A&M (7-2) shot 39% from the floor (19 of 49) and Wake Forest (7-3) shot 28% (17 of 60) from the floor. The Aggies led 47-42 lead with 6:46 remaining when Taylor stole the ball and Coleman finished the possession with a dunk to give the Aggies to an insurmountable seven-point lead.

