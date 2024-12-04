Wade Taylor IV scores 15 points and No. 22 Texas A&M beats Wake Forest 57-44

By The Associated Press
Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) has his shot contested by Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (6) and forward Efton Reid III (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 15 points and Pharrel Payne and Henry Coleman III each added 10 as No. 22 Texas A&M beat Wake Forest 57-44. Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with a game-high 19 points, and Davin Cosby added 11 points. Texas A&M (7-2) shot 39% from the floor (19 of 49) and Wake Forest (7-3) shot 28% (17 of 60) from the floor. The Aggies led 47-42 lead with 6:46 remaining when Taylor stole the ball and Coleman finished the possession with a dunk to give the Aggies to an insurmountable seven-point lead.

