Virginia Tech hires Arizona Cardinals LBs coach Sam Siefkes as its defensive coordinator

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has hired Sam Siefkes as defensive coordinator after he spent the last two seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ linebackers coach. Siefkes had come to Arizona after two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He replaces the fired Chris Marve at Virginia Tech. Most of Siefkes’ college experience has come at the lower levels. Siefkes was the defensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision program Wofford from 2018-20 after spending two seasons in the same role at Division III school Wisconsin-Platteville. He was a Vikings defensive quality control coach in 2021 and an assistant linebackers coach in 2022.

