Vikings start free agent negotiation window by agreeing to deal with CB Isaiah Rodgers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on Monday, adding a backup from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to help shore up a critical position as the NFL’s negotiation window opened.

Rodgers will get a two-year, $15 million contract with $8 million fully guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it can’t be finalized until the signing period begins on Wednesday.

Drafted by Indianapolis in the sixth round out of Massachusetts in 2020, Rodgers played three seasons for the Colts before receiving a yearlong suspension in 2023 for violating the league’s gambling policy. He was cut after the punishment was handed down and signed with the Eagles two months later. Reinstated before last season, Rodgers was a depth player in a standout group of cornerbacks and had 26 tackles and four passes defensed in 15 games. He made three starts.

The 27-year-old Rodgers gives the Vikings a building block at cornerback, where all three of their top players last season were set to become free agents. The youngest one, Byron Murphy, is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection and is a priority for the team to try to re-sign, but with veterans Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin coming off the books, there are more gaps to fill. Mekhi Blackmon, who was Minnesota’s second-round pick in the 2023 draft, will be back in the mix after sitting out last year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered on the first day of training camp.

Last season, the Vikings behind the direction of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had a remarkably fruitful shopping spree in free agency with players they viewed as undervalued on the market. The group of newcomers led by linebackers Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman helped spark a 14-3 record that was one of the surprises of the league.

Another signing last year who far outperformed his contract was quarterback Sam Darnold, whose bridge status was shed when first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy was sidelined by a knee injury. Darnold agreed to a deal with Seattle on Monday, and backup Nick Mullens moved to Jacksonville along with third tight end Johnny Mundt, putting another veteran quarterback on the to-do list this week for the Vikings. They also are in the market for guards and defensive tackles.

Running back Aaron Jones agreed to return on a new deal after a solid debut, and punter Ryan Wright agreed to terms to avoid restricted free agency.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

