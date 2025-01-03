Vikings rule edge rusher Jones out with knee injury as Lions list LB Anzalone as questionable

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings ruled backup edge rusher Patrick Jones out of the game against the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury stemming from a low block by Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft last week.

Jones did not practice this week, leaving the fourth-year player out of the mix for the regular-season finale against the Lions that will determine the NFC North champion and the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Jones is third on the Vikings with seven sacks. His absence will further increase the role of rookie Dallas Turner in complementing starting outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, who were both selected as starters for the Pro Bowl this week.

The Lions listed linebacker Alex Anzalone as questionable to face the Vikings. He has missed the last six games with a broken forearm. Another player on injured reserve, backup wide receiver Kalif Raymond, was listed as questionable with a foot injury that has sidelined him for the last five games. Running back David Montgomery was ruled out as expected with a knee injury that will sideline him for a third straight game. The Lions are hoping to have him back in the playoffs.

