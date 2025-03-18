Vikings release veteran center Garrett Bradbury after signing Ryan Kelly last week

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings released center Garrett Bradbury on Monday, a move prompted by the addition of four-time Pro Bowl pick Ryan Kelly in free agency last week.

Bradbury, who will turn 30 in June, started all 18 games, including one in the playoffs, for the Vikings last season. After he was selected with the 18th overall pick in the first round out of North Carolina State in 2019, the highest the Vikings have ever drafted an interior offensive lineman, Bradbury made steady improvement over his six years with the team while making 88 of a possible 100 regular season starts.

With a post-June 1 designation on the release, the Vikings cut $5.25 million off their salary cap charges.

Kelly was targeted in an aggressive start to free agency by the Vikings that also fetched guard Will Fries and included defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. The Vikings added linebacker Eric Wilson and offensive tackle Justin Skule for more depth in a second wave.

The Vikings also hosted cornerback Jeff Okudah on a free agent visit on Monday. The third overall pick in the 2020 draft by Detroit has had his career marred by injuries. He played for Atlanta in 2023 and Houston in 2024.

