Vikings re-sign Johnny Mundt for more tight end depth with T.J. Hockenson recovering

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Johnny Mundt agreed to terms Friday on a new contract, securing some depth at the position with T.J. Hockenson recovering from reconstructive knee surgery.

Mundt was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. The seventh-year veteran has been with the Vikings the last two seasons, after five years with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in all 17 games last season, posting a career-high 172 receiving yards on 17 catches.

The Vikings earlier this week re-signed tight end Nick Muse, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. Also under contract is Josh Oliver, who was the blocking-oriented No. 2 tight end behind Hockenson, who tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in Minnesota’s loss to Detroit on Dec. 24.

Hockenson had surgery on Jan. 29 and will more than likely miss the start of the regular season.

