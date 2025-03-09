Vikings re-sign Aaron Jones to 2-year, $20M contract after solid debut with former rival

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million contract with running back Aaron Jones on Sunday that prevents the popular veteran from reaching free agency after a solid debut with his former rival.

Jones will get $13 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said. The 30-year-old, who played seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the fifth round out of Texas-El Paso in 2017, set career highs with 255 rushing attempts and 1,138 rushing yards for the Vikings in 2024.

Jones was the third rusher in franchise history to hit the 1,000-yard mark in his first year with Minnesota, following Adrian Peterson in 2007 and Chester Taylor in 2006. Jones also played in every game for just the second time in his career. He was also the team’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee and the team’s Salute to Service Award winner.

Among NFL running backs with at least 1,000 career carries, Jones ranks sixth all-time with an average of 4.9 yards per rush.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.